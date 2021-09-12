Telangana may not want petroleum goods to come under GST

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government may oppose the inclusion of petroleum products in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, when it will be raised in the 45th GST council meeting scheduled on September 17. This is the first time that the GST council meeting is being conducted physically post the outbreak of Covid-19. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will attend the meeting to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Though the GST council sent an invite to the Minister on Saturday, the council, in a letter, said that the agenda for the meeting would be intimated later. Inclusion of petroleum products will make a dent in the State’s revenues.