Big cat walks into Forest Department’s trap in Telangana's Medak

By Express News Service

MEDAK/ KAMAREDDY: After efforts that lasted for over a year, the Forest Department officials finally trapped the leopard that has been terrorising the people of Kamaram and surrounding villages in Chinna Sankarampet mandal, late on Saturday night.

The big cat was spotted in the area for the first time about a year back after it killed a few cattle. On receiving information about the leopard, forest officials reached the spot and set up three cages at various places in the mandal. Though the authorities have been monitoring the big cat’s movement since then, they were not able to trap it until last night. As a result, the local residents were in the grip of fear and were scared to even step out of their houses after its dark.

The big cat has been shifted to the Warangal Zoo Park. Medak SP Chandana Deepti inspected the spot, on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, another leopard was spotted in an agricultural field at Birkur in Kamareddy district, on Sunday morning. Soon after noticing the big cat, local residents informed the police, who in turn passed the information on to forest officials. On learning about it, Forest Department officials visited the village, inspected the area and collected pugmarks of the big cat from two different areas.