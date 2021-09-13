Telangana: 39-year-old missing man found dead with severe burns, cops suspect business dispute

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 39-year-old man who went missing on Sunday was found dead with severe burns on the outskirts of Korapally outskirts in Jammikunta Mandal in the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, the victim Sirisetty Santhosh belonged to Vilasagar in Jammikunta Mandal. He used to work in paddy and cotton fields. He was also into the sand transportation business. Passers-by noticed flames in the fields and when they went there to investigate, they found that the body had already been burnt to a large extent.

Jammikunta rural Police, on being informed, rushed to the spot and are probing the motive for the murder and also whether the victim was burnt alive or his body was set on fire after he was killed. The police suspect disputes with others in the sand business may have been the motive for the gruesome killing. They said that they pressed a dog squad to pick up the scent of the culprits. Special teams are also working to identify and arrest the culprits.