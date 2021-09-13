STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: 39-year-old missing man found dead with severe burns, cops suspect business dispute

According to sources, the victim Sirisetty Santhosh belonged to Vilasagar in Jammikunta Mandal. He used to work in paddy and cotton fields.

Published: 13th September 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Sirisetty Santhosh

Sirisetty Santhosh (Photo | special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A 39-year-old man who went missing on Sunday was found dead with severe burns on the outskirts of Korapally outskirts in Jammikunta Mandal in the wee hours of Monday.

According to sources, the victim Sirisetty Santhosh belonged to Vilasagar in Jammikunta Mandal. He used to work in paddy and cotton fields. He was also into the sand transportation business. Passers-by noticed flames in the fields and when they went there to investigate, they found that the body had already been burnt to a large extent.

Jammikunta rural Police, on being informed, rushed to the spot and are probing the motive for the murder and also whether the victim was burnt alive or his body was set on fire after he was killed. The police suspect disputes with others in the sand business may have been the motive for the gruesome killing. They said that they pressed a dog squad to pick up the scent of the culprits. Special teams are also working to identify and arrest the culprits. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana missing man Telangana crimes Man set on fire
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp