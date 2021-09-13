STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM advises farmers against cultivating paddy

The officials informed the Chief Minister that parboiled rice needed for the next five years was already in store with the Centre, with 70 lakh tonne procured paddy still lying in rice mills.

Published: 13th September 2021 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Centre making it clear that it would not be able to procure parboiled rice anymore, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao asked the farmers not to go in for paddy in future as parboiled rice mills in the State face the prospect of closure.

At a high-level meeting with officials on Sunday, September 12, 2021, the Chief Minister said after the Centre’s procured  60 lakh tonnes which it has promised, anything more would only lead to a problem. He directed the officials to ensure that farmers should go in for crops including pigeonpea, groundnut, castor, sunflower, sesame, mustard and vegetables as there would be no procurement of parboiled rice in future.

Officials from the agriculture and marketing departments brought to the notice of the Chief Minister how Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal had made it clear that the Centre would not procure parboiled rice anymore and that alternatives needed to be explored.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that parboiled rice needed for the next five years was already in store with the Centre, with 70 lakh tonne procured paddy still lying in rice mills and other places, pointing out that an additional burden of Rs 2,000 crore would fall on the State government if last Yasangi’s paddy was not procured completely by the Centre.

In view of paddy being grown in 55 lakh acres across the State this Vaanakalam season with an estimated 1.40 crore production, it was decided that through IKP procurement centres only 60 lakh metric tonne paddy would be procured this season, as opined by the officials.

The officials, however, felt that the Centre was trying to shed responsibility off its shoulders for its failure in predicting this situation and for not taking enough steps to encourage either exports, so that this issue could be proactively addressed beforehand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal Telangana paddy cultivation Paddy farmers Vaanakalam season
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp