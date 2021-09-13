STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao flags off world's second-largest start-up incubator in Hyderabad

T-Hub 2.0 is India’s largest technology incubator and the world’s second largest, and once operational, will house more than 2,000 start-ups.

T-Hub 2.0.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday, September 12, 2021, that T-Hub 2.0 was ready to be inaugurated. Stating that the facility, with 3.5 lakh sq ft of built-up space, was India’s largest technology incubator and the world’s second largest, he said it would be home to more than 2,000 start-ups when it gets operational.

“The innovation spaceship is ready to take-off! T Hub 2 is almost ready. Telangana continues to strengthen its innovation ecosystem,” he tweeted, sharing pictures of the building constructed near Mindspace junction in Hitec City, at a cost of Rs 276 crore. The facility was supposed to be completed by the end of 2019, but it was delayed due to various reasons, especially the pandemic.

