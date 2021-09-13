STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's miffed revenue staff to take to streets in protest

Days ago, the members of the association had staged protests demanding that the staffers in the department be given new postings and promotions.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:16 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With senior officials refusing to meet the leaders of the Revenue Employees' Association to discuss its long-pending demand for promotions in the Revenue Department, the latter has decided to take to the streets in protest.

Days ago, the members of the association had staged protests demanding that the staffers in the department be given new postings and promotions. In a final attempt at negotiation, the leaders of the association had tried to meet senior revenue officials recently too, only to be refused an appointment. A meeting will be convened in a few days to chalk out the association’s future course of action. It is learnt that they would strengthen their protest before the Huzurabad bypoll.

The State government had promised to give separate postings to VROs after the position was scrapped altogether as part of reforms in the department. In fact, ever since the reforms were introduced, employees have been facing issues with regard to promotions and other benefits, sources said. They added that as many as 20,000 VROs were left without any work at the village-level as there were not given promotions/new postings.

“Months ago, the revenue officials had transferred 200 Tahsildars in two zones, Zone V and Zone VI, which includes Karimanagar, Jagtial, Adilabad, Nirmal, Khammam and Sircilla districts. But after that, no promotion was given to any official,” sources said.

Staff denied meeting with senior officials

The Revenue Employees’ Association said, “We tried to meet senior officials of the Revenue Department and even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, but there has been no response so far. We are unhappy with the callous attitude of the State government and the senior officials. And thus, we have decided to take our demands to the streets.”

