Telangana's T-Hub project impacted more than 1100 startups

A funding desk is also being built at T-Hub, which is working to help curated start-ups apply for grants and make pitches to selected investors for funding.

MAUD Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao said that every inch of arable land in the district will receive irrigation water.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s announcement on Sunday, September 13, 2021, that the T-Hub 2.0 facility was almost ready comes as a big boost for startups, considering how much the first phase of the project has impacted them.

Established in 2015, the first phase of T-Hub is housed at IIIT Hyderabad campus in Gachibowli, in 70,000 sq ft of built-up space. The innovation ecosystem enabler has impacted more than 1,100 start-ups since then, with more than `1,860 crore funds raised through over a hundred programmes held at the start-up incubator.

Despite the lockdown, T-Hub has virtually conducted the third batch of Lab 32 — its flagship incubation programme, and held the fourth batch in October 2021. In collaboration with the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), a community programme for start-ups was also conducted virtually, giving an opportunity to more than 50 start-ups to connect with T-Hub.

The Fintech Accelerator Programme was launched in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST) this year to support start-ups that are revolutionising the digital payments industry. A funding desk is also being built at T-Hub, which is working to help curated start-ups apply for grants and make pitches to selected investors for funding.

