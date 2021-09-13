Two masons booked for rape attempt on girls in Telangana's Bhadrachalam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two masons, belonging to Bhadrachalam, have been booked by the town police for attempting to rape two minor tribal girls, hailing from Chhattisgarh. The victims reached Bhadrachalam about two months back. Soon after they received jobs at a construction site in ITDA road, the perpetrators, who were also associated with the same project, started attempting to sexually abuse them.

On Saturday, the masons — identified as K Ravinder and N Kishore — attempted to rape the minors. However, they managed to escape the clutches of the accused and filed a plaint. It is learnt that Ravinder and Kishore are threatening the victims to withdraw the plaint.