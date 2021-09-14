Bharat Dynamics Limited funds dental tech for college

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, has contributed Rs 45 lakh towards procurement of Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) equipment for Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad.

The equipment was inaugurated on Monday at ACDS, Secunderabad. CBCT is a 3-D imaging modality which allows collecting valuable diagnostic information for a range of dental and maxillofacial applications, including Endodontics, Implantology, Orthognathics, Orthodontics and oral & maxillofacial surgeries.

BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd) said, “BDL, as a part of a CSR initiative, is extending support to improve the health infrastructure in the country. The Cone Beam Computed Tomography equipment installed today will serve as a boon for economically weak patients, in addition to retired defence personnel.” The equipment has been introduced for the first time in ACDS, Secunderabad.