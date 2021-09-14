Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh joins Bandi’s padayatra

By Express News Service

MEDAK : Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said the countdown had started for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule and said the BJP would be in power in Telangana in 2023. Singh expressed support for BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra and accompanied Sanjay to a public meeting at Mumbojipally in Kulcharam mandal of Medak district on Monday.

Former Chief Minister of Chhatthisgarh Raman Singh speaks at Mumbojipally as part of the 17th day of Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, Singh criticised Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not developing Telangana enough and not fulfilling the promises made in the TRS manifesto. He added that 1.35 lakh jobs were vacant in the State, the youth were struggling with jobs. He said the prevailing darkness would go away with the blossoming of the lotus in the State, and that was why Bandi Sanjay had started his padayatra.

Bandi Sanjay said allegations made by the Chief Minister that the Centre was not ready to buy more than 60 lakh tonnes of grain was false. He said the CM had signed a contract on the same at that time and was now blaming the Centre. He said attacks on SC and BC communities had increased after the TRS had come to power and said children too were not safe in the State. He demanded the State’s Home Minister to take moral responsibility for the same and resign from his post.