KTR challenges Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar over GST compensation

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao has challenged BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to confirm whether Telangana has received only Rs 1,42,000 crore out of the total Rs 2,72,000 crore of the state's share of GST paid to the Centre or not. He said he would resign from his ministerial post if his claims were proved wrong and sought to know if Sanjay would do the same if what he was claiming was right.

Addressing the people of Gadwal at a public meeting held in Gadwal agricultural marketyard on Tuesday, he criticised the Centre for not sanctioning at least one medical college, IIM or Navodaya school for Telangana.

He informed the people that their sweat and blood was going to serve the people in the form of central funds to BJP-ruled states.

He also criticised Sanjay for claiming that all funds to State government were coming from the Centre, questioning whether the Centre was paying for Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, free 24 hours power supply to farmers, nurseries in every village, Vaikuntadhamams in villages, Haritha Haram plantation, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak or Rs 2000 as pension.

He implored BJP workers to go and check whether any of Telangana's schenes were being implemented in neighbouring Karnataka.

He also challenged BJP State Vice-President DK Aruna to convince the Centre to include Boya Valmikis in the list of STs, a resolution which was passed in the State Assembly and was awaiting approval from the Centre.

During his tour of the district, KTR laid foundation stones for the construction of a 100-bed government hospital in Alampur, in addition to inaugurating a road-over-bridge in Alampur town. He has also laid foundations for the construction of two parks, additional classrooms in MALD Government Degree College, among other works being taken up at a cost of Rs 105 crore.