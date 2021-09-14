River Boards, Jal Shakti discuss gazette notification

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chairmen of the river management boards J Chandrashekhar Iyer (GRMB) and MP Singh (KRMB) met the additional secretary of the Jal Shakti Ministry in Delhi on Monday and discussed the problems relating to implementation of the Ministry’s gazette notification on managing irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Both AP and Telangana have reservations on implementation of the gazette notification, and wanted to defer its implementation. They also objected to handing over majority of the projects to the Boards. The Boards missed the first deadline to prepare the organisational structure on August 14. The second deadline for getting seed money is September 14. But, the States did not give the money. The projects should be brought under the control of Boards from October 14, which is also not possible in the present circumstances. In the wake of these difficulties, the chairmen of the Boards had a meeting with the Jal Shakti Ministry officials. The future course would be decided as per the directions of the Ministry.

Four CEs appointed

The Ministry of Jal Shakti appointed two Chief Engineers each to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) to oversee the expanded jurisdiction works of the Boards.

MK Sinha, Chief Engineer (CE), CWC, Delhi and GK Agarwal, CWC, Delhi were appointed for GRMB. TK Sivarajan, CE, CWC, Coimbatore and Anupam Prasad, CE, Lucknow were appointed for KRMB. This is to strengthen the manpower requirement of Boards to enable them to oversee their expanded jurisdiction in an efficient manner. The four CEs will look after the works of Boards for three months or till further orders.

BOARDS MISS 1ST DEADLINE

