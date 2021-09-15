Crime rate in Telangana up by 12 per cent in 2020: NCRB report

By Express News Service

Telangana has witnessed an overall increase of over 12 per cent in the crimes in the year 2020, when compared to the year 2019.

During the year, the State registered 1,47,504 cases, while 1,31,254 cases were registered in the year 2019, according to the Crime in India, 2020 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday.

This includes 1,35,885 crimes in 2020, against 1,18,338 crimes in the year 2019 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12,916 11,619 under State and local laws in the years 2019 and 2020 respectively. On an average, 393 cases have been registered per a lakh’s population in the State.

With 827 people killed in 802 murder cases, Telangana also reported over two murders per lakh population and 302 deaths in 244 cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 7,564 'Deaths by Negligence' in 6,615 cases at a rate of 17.6 deaths per lakh population.

1,365 killed in hit & run cases

Overall, 7,226 people lost their lives in 'Deaths due to Negligence' relating to Road Accidents in 6,288 cases at a rate of 16.8 deaths per lakh population. In hit and run cases, 1,365 people lost their lives in 1,332 cases at a rate of 3.5 deaths per lakh population.

175 dowry deaths

Telangana has also recorded 16 Deaths due to 'Medical Negligence' and five ‘Deaths due to Negligence of Civic Bodies’. A total of 317 deaths were reported due to other forms of negligence and 175 women died due to dowry harassment, and 701 people, which mostly comprised women, died by various forms of torture and harassment.