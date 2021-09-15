STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Crime rate in Telangana up by 12 per cent in 2020: NCRB report

Telangana has witnessed an overall increase of over 12 per cent in the crimes in the year 2020, when compared to the year 2019.

Published: 15th September 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

Telangana has witnessed an overall increase of over 12 per cent in the crimes in the year 2020, when compared to the year 2019.

During the year, the State registered 1,47,504 cases, while 1,31,254 cases were registered in the year 2019, according to the Crime in India, 2020 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Tuesday. 

This includes 1,35,885 crimes in 2020, against 1,18,338 crimes in the year 2019 cases under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 12,916 11,619 under State and local laws in the years 2019 and 2020 respectively. On an average, 393 cases have been registered per a lakh’s population in the State. 

With 827 people killed in 802 murder cases, Telangana also reported over two murders per lakh population and 302 deaths in 244 cases of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and 7,564 'Deaths by Negligence' in 6,615 cases at a rate of 17.6 deaths per lakh population. 

1,365 killed in hit & run cases

Overall, 7,226 people lost their lives in 'Deaths due to Negligence' relating to Road Accidents in 6,288 cases at a rate of 16.8 deaths per lakh population. In hit and run cases, 1,365 people lost their lives in 1,332 cases at a rate of 3.5 deaths per lakh population. 

175 dowry deaths 

Telangana has also recorded 16 Deaths due to 'Medical Negligence' and five ‘Deaths due to Negligence of Civic Bodies’. A total of 317 deaths were reported due to other forms of negligence and 175 women died due to dowry harassment, and 701 people, which mostly comprised women, died by various forms of torture and harassment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCRB Crime in India Telangana crimes Telangana crime rate
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp