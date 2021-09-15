STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Khairatabad Ganesh idol to be made of clay next year

The committee also announced that it would explore the possibility of immersing the clay idol at the place of installation itself, instead of taking it all the way to the Hussainsagar.

The size of Khairatabad Ganesh idol has been reduced to 9-ft this year.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the Telangana High Court banning the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in Hyderabad's water bodies, including the Hussainsagar, the Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee (KGUS) has decided to install a 70-foot eco-friendly Ganesh idol made of clay next year. 

The move was announced by KGUS chairman S Sudershan and vice chairman Sandeep Raj after GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi’s visit to the Khairatabad Ganesh pandal. The Mayor had requested the committee to install environment-friendly idols made of clay instead of the PoP ones.The committee also announced that it would explore the possibility of immersing the clay idol at the place of installation itself, instead of taking it all the way to the Hussainsagar.

This year, the Khairatabad Ganesh, which is 40 feet tall, is named Panchamukha Rudra Maha Ganapati. The idol had received an offering of a massive laddu, weighing 1,100 kg, on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

