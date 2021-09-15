Idol immersion: Telangana government files Special Leave Petition in Supreme Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government, on Tuesday, filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the Telangana High Court's orders prohibiting the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in the Hussainsagar and other water bodies in Hyderabad.

A division bench of the High Court had imposed the ban on September 9. When GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar filed a review petition, pleading to permit the immersion of PoP idols this year, the High Court declined to modify its previous order on Monday.

The State government told the Supreme Court that the idols had to be immersed on the bund side of the Hussainsagar, as the water there was deeper, and therefore, conducive for the immersion of bigger PoP Ganesh idols.

The government further urged the court to permit it to go ahead with the immersion this time as all arrangements were in place for the same. "There are religious sentiments attached to the immersion of Ganesh idols in the Hussainsagar," the State added.The petition is expected to come up for hearing in the Apex Court in the next two days.