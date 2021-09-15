Telangana HC dismisses transfer petition filed by Andhra MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju seeking a transfer of his case from the CBI court to any other court.

The MP had filed two separate petitions against Andhra chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC MP V Vijaysai Redding seeking cancellation of bail granted to them in the assets case.

During the course of the hearing in the special CBI court recently, Vijaysai Reddy had filed an application seeking permission to visit foreign countries, for which the lower court granted permission for two weeks. Suspecting that the lower court is passing orders in favour of Vijaysai Reddy, Raju filed a petition to transfer his bail cancellation petitions from CBI court.

The petition was heard by Justice K. Lakshman at length on Tuesday who reserved the case for orders.

While dismissing the transfer petition, the court found fault in the petitioner's attitude for accusing the lower court of malafide intentions.

CBI court dismisses plea seeking revocation of bails

Andhra Pradesh MP Raghurama Raju was completely taken aback when CBI Special Court on Wednesday dismissed his petitions seeking revocation of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP V. Vijaysai Reddy bails.

In his petition, Raju said that the CBI had registered 11 chargesheets in assets case exceeding income against CM Jagan. He further alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister was influencing the witnesses in the case.

Raju had filed the first petition for cancellation of bail granted to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in April this year and later he filed another plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Vijaysai Reddy in the same case.