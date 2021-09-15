STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC dismisses transfer petition filed by Andhra MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju

While dismissing the transfer petition, the court found fault in the petitioner's attitude for accusing the lower court of malafide intentions.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

YSRC rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju

YSRC rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju seeking a transfer of his case from the CBI court to any other court. 

The MP had filed two separate petitions against Andhra chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC MP V Vijaysai Redding seeking cancellation of bail granted to them in the assets case. 

During the course of the hearing in the special CBI court recently, Vijaysai Reddy had filed an application seeking permission to visit foreign countries, for which the lower court granted permission for two weeks. Suspecting that the lower court is passing orders in favour of Vijaysai Reddy, Raju filed a petition to transfer his bail cancellation petitions from CBI court. 

The petition was heard by Justice K. Lakshman at length on Tuesday who reserved the case for orders. 

While dismissing the transfer petition, the court found fault in the petitioner's attitude for accusing the lower court of malafide intentions.

CBI court dismisses plea seeking revocation of bails

Andhra Pradesh MP Raghurama Raju was completely taken aback when CBI Special Court on Wednesday dismissed his petitions seeking revocation of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MP V. Vijaysai Reddy bails. 

In his petition, Raju said that the CBI had registered 11 chargesheets in assets case exceeding income against CM Jagan. He further alleged that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister was influencing the witnesses in the case. 

Raju had filed the first petition for cancellation of bail granted to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in April this year and later he filed another plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Vijaysai Reddy in the same case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Andhra Pradesh MP Raghuram Krishnam Raju CBI court Assets Case CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp