TS created jobs, Centre failed: KTR

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Centre had not allotted a single institution to Telangana out of 157 medical colleges, 16 IIMs and 87 Navodaya schools established across the country and stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on the other hand, was in the process of establishing a medical college in every district headquarters, including Gadwal.

Countering BJP’s criticism against the Chief Minister regarding creation of jobs, he said that while 1,32,899 jobs were created in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of filling two crore positions every year had gone for a toss and that no efforts were being made to fill eight lakh vacancies in the Central government.

ST status for Boya Valmikis

He also challenged BJP State vice-president DK Aruna to convince the Centre to include Boya Valmiki community in category of STs, for which the State had passed a resolution in the Assembly after Chellappa Commission had submitted a report, which is awaiting Centre’s approval.He also asked BJP workers to visit BJP-ruled Karnataka and witness for themselves if or not any of the schemes of Telangana were being implemented there.

Slew of projects

During his tour of Jogulamba Gadwal district, the MAUD Minister inaugurated a road-over-bridge in Gadwal, laid foundation stone for construction of 100-bed government hospital in Alampur, parks at Revulapally and Sangala villages, integrated market and indoor stadium in Gadwal town, in addition to other works being taken-up at a cost of Rs 105 crore.