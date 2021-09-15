Two Telangana students bag AIR 1 in JEE Mains results 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After being delayed twice, the JEE Main results for the fourth and last session are finally out, with two students from the State making it to the top list.

This year, a total of 44 students have scored 100 percentile and 18 candidates have shared the AIR 1. Of the total, two of them are from the State. From Telangana, one female candidate Komma Saranya and one male candidate Josyula Venkat Aditya shared the first AIR, while four students from Andhra Pradesh are also among the top 18 first rankers.

44 students get 100 percentile in #JEEMains2021; 18 of them ranked number 1. Here is the list of toppers @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/BPpPyT50aA — Sumi Dutta (@SumiSukanya) September 15, 2021

Till JEE session 3, the number of 100 percentile scorers was 36, while in the fourth session 8 more students have secured 100 percentile scores.

On Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main result 2021 for the BTech paper. JEE Main 2021 session 4 result for the BArch, BPlanning paper is still awaited.

Links to check individual scores will be available soon on official websites – jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The JEE Main Session-4 exam was held on August 26, 27, 31, September 1.