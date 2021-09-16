Malabar Group to invest Rs 750 crores in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has added another ‘jewel’ to its investment cap, quite literally. Global jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds will establish a gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing unit along with a refinery in Telangana at an estimated investment of Rs 750 crore. This investment will create employment for 2,500 people in the State. Malabar Group chairman MP Ahmed and a team of representatives met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Malabar Group representatives said that the availability of quality human resources in the State alongside investment-friendly policies of the government had encouraged them to invest in Telangana. The Malabar Group already has 260 jewellery stores across the globe. Welcoming the Malabar Group, Rama Rao said the Telangana government would provide complete support to the firm. He expressed his happiness over jewellers getting employment in the region. He added that there were skilled jewellers in various districts of Telangana and requested the company heads to consider creating employment for them.