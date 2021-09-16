STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Saidabad rape suspect Raju ends his life, body found on railway track

On Thursday morning, railway staff checking the tracks noticed the body and alerted local and railway police. Raju has been on the run for more than a week.

Published: 16th September 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police concluded that it could be Raju

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police concluded that it could be Raju (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of an unidentified person was found on the railway tracks at Station Ghanpur in the erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday.

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police have come to a conclusion that it could be Palakonda Raju, accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Saidabad in Hyderabad.

Ramesh Naik, Sub- Inspector Station Glamour said the body was found around 5 kms away from the Station Ghanpur railway station, towards Hyderabad.

"The tattoo marks, hairstyle, and other physical features are similar to that of Raju. " he told.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao also confirmed the news on twitter.

"Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur"

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saidabad rape case Saidabad rapist suicide
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp