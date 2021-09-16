Saidabad rape suspect Raju ends his life, body found on railway track

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of an unidentified person was found on the railway tracks at Station Ghanpur in the erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday.

While the face was disfigured beyond recognition, from the tattoo marks on the victim's hands and on his other body parts, police have come to a conclusion that it could be Palakonda Raju, accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Saidabad in Hyderabad.

Ramesh Naik, Sub- Inspector Station Glamour said the body was found around 5 kms away from the Station Ghanpur railway station, towards Hyderabad.

"The tattoo marks, hairstyle, and other physical features are similar to that of Raju. " he told.

#AttentionPlease : The accused of "Child Sexual Molestation and murder @ Singareni Colony, found dead on the railway track, in the limits of #StationGhanpurPoliceStation.

Declared after the verification of identification marks on deceased body. pic.twitter.com/qCPLG9dCCE — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) September 16, 2021

IT Minister KT Rama Rao also confirmed the news on twitter.

"Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur"

Just been informed by @TelanganaDGP Garu that the beast who raped the child has been traced & found dead on a railway track at station Ghanpur#JusticeForChaithra https://t.co/TCx2BHvVhG — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 16, 2021

