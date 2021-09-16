SC allows Telangana govt to immerse Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris in Hussainsagar lake

By Express News Service

Supreme Court allows Telangana Govt. to the immersion of Plaster of Paris (Po) idols in Hussainsagar lake during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations only for this year as ‘Last Chance’.

While hearing the plea filed by GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, the Apex Court questioned the state Govt. as to why steps were not taken earlier, so far the bench passed 12 orders and not even one was implemented.

Resulting in the drinking water tank becoming polluted. A lot of money was spent for beautification but that is not yielding results. The bench further stated that they were not happy with the stats action in this regard. SC directed the TS Govt., file an undertaking and implement all the directions of High Court from next year