Shashi Tharoor a donkey, hope he is expelled: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Critical of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent visit to Hyderabad, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who did not have prior information of the MP’s visit, termed the MP a ‘donkey’ and hoped for his expulsion from the party. During a chit-chat with mediapersons on Wednesday, Revanth, who took exception to Tharoor praising IT Minister KT Rama Rao, said Tharoor and Rama Rao were of the same ilk and their fluency in English did not mean either of them was a knowledgeable person.

Terming Tharoor a ‘gadha’ (donkey), he hoped that the party would expel him, as the MP was proving to be a liability. Referring to Rama Rao’s tweet on the Saidabad rape and murder case, Revanth said, “He who has praised the IT Minister should also know about the state of affairs here. That donkey should have been tagged (in the tweet). If both speak to each other in English, it won’t bring any change here,” he added.