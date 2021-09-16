STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shashi Tharoor a donkey, hope he is expelled: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

Terming Congress MP Shashi Tharoor a ‘gadha’ (donkey), TPCC chief Revanth Reddy said he hoped that the party would expel him, as the MP was proving to be a liability. 

Published: 16th September 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor

Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Critical of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent visit to Hyderabad, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who did not have prior information of the MP’s visit, termed the MP a ‘donkey’ and hoped for his expulsion from the party. During a chit-chat with mediapersons on Wednesday, Revanth, who took exception to Tharoor praising IT Minister KT Rama Rao, said Tharoor and Rama Rao were of the same ilk and their fluency in English did not mean either of them was a knowledgeable person.

Terming Tharoor a ‘gadha’ (donkey), he hoped that the party would expel him, as the MP was proving to be a liability. Referring to Rama Rao’s tweet on the Saidabad rape and murder case, Revanth said, “He who has praised the IT Minister should also know about the state of affairs here. That donkey should have been tagged (in the tweet). If both speak to each other in English, it won’t bring any change here,” he added.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy calls Shashi Tharoor a donkey Shashi Tharoor Hyderabad visit IT Minister KT Rama Rao
