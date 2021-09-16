STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court directs State, Centre to submit Covid-19 status by September 22

While expressing its dismay over the delay in furnishing an action plan to tackle a possible third wave, High Court asks the state government to take the issue seriously.

Published: 16th September 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, asked Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Medical Education and the Union Health Ministry and all the authorities concerned to submit the latest status report on Covid-19 by September 22. 

While hearing a batch of PILs on Covid-19, the court alerted the State by saying: “Preparedness of the State is very important. You have to anticipate the problem, prepare action plan and implement it. This is the job of the administration, not the job of the Court. If the State does not perform its job, then the court will step in and the courts expect the government to do its job”. 

The bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice M S Ramchandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar, expressed its dismay over the delay on the part of the government in furnishing the action plan and to tackle the predicted third wave of Coronavirus in the State. Despite being issued a detailed order on September 8, the action plan has not been submitted. “We want the State to take this issue seriously,” the bench said. 

Ganesh festival has commenced, now schools also partially opened which may lead to more infections among children, winter season is fast approaching during which there will be a spike in dengue cases due to mosquito menace and still more people are yet to be vaccinated. In view of the above government should anticipate the threat and prepare a plan and enforce it.

“Nilofer hospital is the only hospital designated to treat children for Covid-19. There may be increase of Covid cases among children in districts as most of the districts do not have hospitals to treat children due to which patients will make a bee line to Hyderabad for treatment and the journey of such patients will be deplorable as the recent incessant rains have damaged the roads,” the court observed.

The bench also directed to increase the number of beds, isolation centres and equip hospitals with sufficient medicines in districts, to take care of the children who are the most vulnerable section under the prevailing circumstances. The union government is directed to file an affidavit in relation to the inclusion of the life saving drugs used for treating Covid-19 patients in the list of essential medicines. 

Advocate General B S Prasad informed the court that the Expert Committee comprising of  12 designated officers met on July 15 and made some recommendations, including continuing fever survey, people to wear masks, equip hospitals with sufficient medicines and so on. The AG was directed to file an affidavit furnishing the steps taken by the Telangana government in implementing the recommendations of the Expert Committee. The court adjourned batch cases to September 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao High Court of Telangana Director of Medical Education Union Health Ministry Acting Chief Justice M S Ramchandra Rao
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp