Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is the fourth largest contributor to the country’s economy. According to the “Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy 2020-21” released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, the Net State Value Added (NSVA) by the State at current prices to the country increased from Rs 4,16,930 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 8,10,503 crore in 2020-21. Tamil Nadu (Rs 15,44,935 cr), Karnataka (Rs 13,40,350 cr), West Bengal (Rs 11,04,866 cr) are ahead of Telangana in that order.

In per capita net state domestic product too, Telangana was in the fourth place. The per capita net state domestic product of the State was Rs 1,24,104 in 2014-15 and it increased to Rs 2,37,632 in 2020-21.The State’s performance was far better than the national average. The all India per capita net national income was Rs 1,28,829. It may be mentioned here that Telangana is the 11th largest State in terms of geographical area and 12th in terms of population in the country. However, it stood in fourth place in contributing to the economy of the country.