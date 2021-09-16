STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy

Tamil Nadu (Rs 15,44,935 cr), Karnataka (Rs 13,40,350 cr), West Bengal (Rs 11,04,866 cr) are ahead of Telangana in that order.

Published: 16th September 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

indian economy indian rupee

(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is the fourth largest contributor to the country’s economy. According to the “Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy 2020-21” released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, the Net State Value Added (NSVA) by the State at current prices to the country increased from Rs 4,16,930 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 8,10,503 crore in 2020-21. Tamil Nadu (Rs 15,44,935 cr), Karnataka (Rs 13,40,350 cr), West Bengal (Rs 11,04,866 cr) are ahead of Telangana in that order.

In per capita net state domestic product too, Telangana was in the fourth place. The per capita net state domestic product of the State was Rs 1,24,104 in 2014-15 and it increased to Rs 2,37,632 in 2020-21.The State’s performance was far better than the national average. The all India per capita net national income was Rs 1,28,829. It may be mentioned here that Telangana is the 11th largest State in terms of geographical area and 12th in terms of population in the country. However, it stood in fourth place in contributing to the economy of the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy 2020 21 Indian economy Telangana RBI Reserve Bank of India all India per capita net national income
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp