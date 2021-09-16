STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Work from office to help in recovery of informal sector 

Moreover, the sector discounts the theory that companies find it more convenient if employees work from home, as they can save money on overheads.

Published: 16th September 2021 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image of an employee in an office space used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: One of the reasons the IT sector wants to bring employees back to working from offices (WFO) is that it would help in the recovery of small businesses and the informal sector. Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) president Bharani Kumar Aroll says, “Like the government, the IT sector is also worried about the small businesses like cab services, security and housekeeping staff, who had been thrown out of employment. They are our stakeholders. Though the IT sector has not been affected by the pandemic since the work went on with employees working from home, it is always better if they work from the office. One IT employee supports 2.5 persons in the informal sector. If we want to grow, the ecosystem also has to grow.”

Moreover, the sector discounts the theory that companies find it more convenient if employees work from home, as they can save money on overheads. “This is not the way the companies look at the pandemic-induced spin-off development. They have a huge infrastructure in place and they want to use it. With schools also reopening, employees are now free to commute to the office as they do not have to take care of children at home,” adds Aroll. 

Firms asked to end WFH

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan says the government had made an appeal to the IT sector to ask the employees to switch back to the work from office culture, to support the informal sector. “They have had a traumatic time and we want them to recover too. I am happy several companies have decided to ask employees to return to offices. At present, only 20 per cent of the staff are working from home, but going forward, the percentage will increase as fears over the possible resurgence of Covid-19 recedes,” Ranjan said.

For the entire sector to bristle with employees at offices, the large multinational companies have to take a call. The Principal Secretary says, “As their corporate offices are abroad, it may take time, but frontline companies like Infosys and Wipro have already asked the employees to begin working from the office.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Work from home Work from office Informal sector recovery Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association Bharani Kumar Aroll
India Matters
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee and Adar Poonawalla (Photos | PTI)
Modi, Mamata among Time Magazine's 100 'most influential people of 2021'
Representational image of office work.
Goodbye WFH? Hyderabad's IT employees reluctantly returning to offices
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Taxpayers continue to face problems even as deadline to fix new IT portal gets over
The last year also recorded a surge in the cases of rioting. (File Photo | PTI)
Fake news, riots push India's crime rate up by 28 per cent amidst pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Displaced Afghans distribute food donations at an internally displaced persons camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Economic crunch, desperation: What Kabul looks like, one month after Taliban takeover
A SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off with four private citizens from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. (Photo | AP)
SpaceX launches four amateurs on private Earth-circling trip
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp