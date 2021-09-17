STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan named TSRTC chairman

Published: 17th September 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The MLA of Nizamabad Rural (Assembly segment), Bajireddy Goverdhan was appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday.

This development comes within days of IPS officer V C Sajjanar taking charge as the managing director of the TSRTC after the post lay vacant for almost seven years. Goverdhan started his political career almost four decades ago after he won on a Congress ticket from Armoor.

Later, he joined the TRS and won two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2018 from Nizamabad rural. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for nominating his name for the post. The Chairman’s post had been vacant for over two years after Somarapu Satyananarayana, who last served as the TSRTC Chairman had quit TRS and joined BJP in 2019.

