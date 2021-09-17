Novel protest by two students of Zilla Parishad High School goes viral
The authorities promised to improve the three-kilometre stretch from Elkalapalli to Godavarikhani and restore bus facility.
Published: 17th September 2021 08:26 AM | Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:26 AM | A+A A-
PEDDAPALLI: After the novel protest by two students of Zilla Parishad High School drawing attention to the pothole-filled roads and lack of transportation facilities to their school went viral on social media. The authorities promised to improve the three-kilometre stretch from Elkalapalli to Godavarikhani and restore bus facility.