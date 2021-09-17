STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Saidabad rape suspect death: Mom performs last rites of Raju in Warangal

The body of Palakonda Raju was cremated in Warangal, late on Thursday night.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Enraged citizens hurl their footwear at the ambulance with Raju’s body in it



By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The body of Palakonda Raju was cremated in Warangal, late on Thursday night. P Suguna, his mother, performed Raju’s last rites at the GWMC graveyard in Pothanagar, located opposite to MGM Hospital. It was after a lot of heated arguments with the police that the officials allowed Raju’s family to conduct the funeral in Warangal.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the MGM Hospital, earlier in the day, when the police brought Raju’s body for autopsy. A group of enraged citizens, including students, raised slogans against the perpetrator. Some even hurled their footwear at the ambulance in which his body was kept. The residents of Chinthagattu thanda celebrated demise of Raju by lighting firecrackers

