Telangana HC orders judicial enquiry into death of Saidabad rape accused 

The 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate, Warangal will cause a judicial enquiry and submit the enquiry report to the Registrar (Judicial), High Court, within four weeks, the HC said.  

Published: 17th September 2021 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Palakonda Raju’s body lies on the railway track after he threw himself in front of a train at Station Ghanpur; (top) the tattoo on Raju’s hand which helped locals identify his corpse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Division Bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud of the Telangana High Court has directed the 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate, Warangal, to cause a judicial enquiry into the alleged suicide death of Palakonda Raju, accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Saidabad in Hyderabad.   

The 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate, Warangal will cause a judicial enquiry and submit the enquiry report to the Registrar (Judicial), High Court, within four weeks, the HC said.  

The Bench has directed the Judicial 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate, Warangal, under whose local jurisdiction the offence is alleged to have been committed to causing a judicial enquiry. 

The Police as well as the family members of the deceased Balakonda Raju or any other person, having any material on the issue may appear before the said Magistrate within 4 weeks. The said Magistrate shall submit the report of his enquiry to the High Court in a sealed cover to the Registrar Judicial, the HC further said.

The police on Thursday found the highly mutilated body of Palakonda Raju on the railway tracks near Station Ghanpur in the district. The body was identified with the help of the tattooed letters spelling Mounika, which is Raju’s wife’s name, on his left forearm, and also his long hair. His face was completely disfigured and his body lay between two rails of the railway track near Rajaram bridge.

While Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said Raju died by suicide by throwing himself before a train, Raju’s wife alleged that he was killed by the police in cold blood and his body was thrown across the railway tracks to make it look like suicide.

“I am positive that it was the police who killed my husband. They also detained us and took our signatures on white papers. When we asked them the reason, they did not give any proper reply,” Mounika said.

