Telangana reports 259 Covid cases, 1 death

The State also reported one death taking the toll to 3,900. The highest cases were seen in GHMC limits with 72 infections, followed by Khamamam with 22 and 16 in Warangal Urban.

Published: 17th September 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana detected 259 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with 58,261 tests conducted. With this, the active cases have fallen to 5282 with 301 previously infected individuals recovering. The State also reported one death taking the toll to 3,900. The highest cases were seen in GHMC limits with 72 infections, followed by Khamamam with 22 and 16 in Warangal Urban.

