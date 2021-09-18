STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
End KCR’s rule, script final chapter of Telangana movement: TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy waves to the crowd during Dalit Girijana Dandora meeting in Gajwel on Friday

By Express News Service

GAJWEL: Launching a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the latter’s home turf of Gajwel, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy called upon the unemployed youth to participate in the Dharma Yuddham from October 2 to December 9. Addressing a huge gathering at Dalita Girijana Atma Gourava Dandora on Friday, the Congress leader also called upon the people to “bury the KCR rule” and launch the final phase of Telangana movement.

Listing out the attacks that took place against SCs and STs in the State, Revanth alleged that that the TRS government failed to respond to many of these incidents. Stating that the TRS government was “inhuman” in its approach, he alleged that in the latest incident of rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, TRS working president KT Rama Rao took to Twitter but failed to personally visit and console the family of the victim. 

While predicting “Sonia Gandhi rule” in the State in next 19 months, he said that the Congress would install a 25-foot Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Panjagutta, Hyderabad. “We have expected that the youth will get jobs in separate Telangana and the lands will be developed. But in the name of construction of Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma projects, the KCR government took away valuable lands of the poor. Around 60,000 acres of land belonging the poor was submerged under these projects,” he said.

He also alleged that SCs, STs, BCs and minorities who comprise 90 per cent of population got nothing under the TRS rule. Enumerating the pending assurances of TRS government, Revanth said that the unemployment allowance to youth was announced around 33 months ago, he said that around 30 lakh unemployed youth should get a total of Rs 30,000 crore from the government at Rs 3,000 per month for 33 months. 

Several senior leaders, including Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore were present at the meeting. During his speech, Kharge came down heavily on the Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah for selling away the profiting making public sector undertakings to private parties. 

During the meeting, a 15-point people’s charge-sheet on “deceptions” of KCR was released. The charge-sheet said that KCR hoodwinked the people by assuring that a Dalit would be made first Chief Minister of Telangana, misuse of SC, ST sub-plan funds, failure to provide reservations to SCs, STs and minorities as per their population.

