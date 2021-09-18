STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Justice Satish Chandra Sharma likely to be elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana HC

Published: 18th September 2021 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karnataka High Court Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma is one of the eight names recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for appointment as chief justices at various high courts across the country. According to highly placed sources, Justice Sharma is likely to be elevated as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. 

Born on November 30, 1961 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Justice Sharma did his schooling in Christ Church Boys Higher Secondary School and Central School, Jabalpur. Enrolled as a student of Bachelor of Science at Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar in 1979, he secured his degree in 1981 with distinction in three subjects and was awarded the National Merit Scholarship for post-graduate studies. 

Later, he enrolled as a student of law in the same university in 1981 and obtained LLB degree in 1984, bagging three university gold medals.  Starting his career as an advocate on September 1, 1984, he practised in Constitutional, Service, Civil and Criminal matters in High Court of Madhya Pradesh. He was appointed Additional Central Government Counsel on May 28, 993 and later was appointed Senior Panel Counsel by Government of India on June 28, 2004. In 2003, he was designated as a Senior Advocate by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh at 42, becoming  one of the youngest senior advocates of MP High Court. 

On June 18, 2008, he was elevated as judge of MP High Court and appointed as a permanent judge on January 15, 2010. He is an avid reader and is also known for his contributions to various universities. He is associated with National Law universities. He is also on the advisory board of National Law Institute University, Bhopal. 

Published research articles
Justice Sharma is on the advisory board of National Law Institute University, Bhopal. He  published numerous research articles and papers

