R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects new Secretariat works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the ongoing construction of the new secretariat as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.The officials concerned informed the Minister that the construction of three floors at the front of the complex and four at the back has been completed. He instructed them to expedite the works and complete them in a timely manner. Prashanth Reddy said that the quality of construction was such that the building could stay unmoved for 200 years and even withstand earthquakes. “The work is progressing fast under the supervision of IIT experts and structure engineers,” he said.