STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects new Secretariat works

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the ongoing construction of the new secretariat as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. 

Published: 18th September 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects the ongoing construction of the secretariat building in Hyderabad on Friday

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspects the ongoing construction of the secretariat building in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the ongoing construction of the new secretariat as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.The officials concerned informed the Minister that the construction of three floors at the front of the complex and four at the back has been completed. He instructed them to expedite the works and complete them in a timely manner. Prashanth Reddy said that the quality of construction was such that the building could stay unmoved for 200 years and even withstand earthquakes. “The work is progressing fast under the supervision of IIT experts and structure engineers,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Secretariat
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp