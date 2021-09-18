Telangana Cabinet sub-committee to look into latest attack on Forest Officer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the attack on Forest Officer G Divya and other staff in Jayshankar-Bhupalapally district, the Minister for Forest Indrakaran Reddy has stated that a Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to probe the attack and the first meeting will be held on the 18th of this month.

He assured strict action in the incident, while speaking to the officers via video conference. “We condemn the attack on forest officials and staff. Everyone should realise that the authorities are planting trees in the forest lands as part of forest revitalisation and that it is not in their personal interest to do so. Forest officials were only discharging their responsibilities under the Forest Conservation Act and anyone with any problems at the field level should bring the matter to the notice of the District Collector and the District Forest Officer,” said the Minister.He further stressed that the government will work in good faith to resolve land issues.

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting was also held with senior officials from all circles and districts. Officials said that Divya and the planters were attacked because they went to inspect a site for encroachments. The site was designated for the plantation of 4,000 trees and though they took precautions to prevent encroachments, they were attacked.