STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Cabinet sub-committee to look into latest attack on Forest Officer

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting was also held with senior officials from all circles and districts.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Podu farmers pour fuel on Azamnagar Forest Range Officer Divya and her team

Podu farmers pour fuel on Azamnagar Forest Range Officer Divya and her team

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the attack on Forest Officer G Divya and other staff in Jayshankar-Bhupalapally district, the Minister for Forest Indrakaran Reddy has stated that a Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to probe the attack and the first meeting will be held on the 18th of this month.

He assured strict action in the incident, while speaking to the officers via video conference. “We condemn the attack on forest officials and staff. Everyone should realise that the authorities are planting trees in the forest lands as part of forest revitalisation and that it is not in their personal interest to do so. Forest officials were only discharging their responsibilities under the Forest Conservation Act and anyone with any problems at the field level should bring the matter to the notice of the District Collector and the District Forest Officer,” said the Minister.He further stressed that the government will work in good faith to resolve land issues.

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting was also held with senior officials from all circles and districts. Officials said that Divya and the planters were attacked because they went to inspect a site for encroachments. The site was designated for the plantation of 4,000 trees and though they took precautions to prevent encroachments, they were attacked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Attack on forest officer Telangana
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp