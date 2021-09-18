Telangana to administer first dose of Covid vaccine to entire population by November 2021

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If Telangana continues with its target of vaccinating around three lakh citizens everyday, the State will roughly be able to administer its entire population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Estimates suggest it will likely take the next 40-50 days up to mid-November for the State to fully vaccinate the entire adult population with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. This however is subject to the availability, which officials note is currently present with the State.

Currently, an approximate number of 1.7crore citizens have been vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine. The State’s adult population has been estimated to be 2.8-2.9 crores which leave about 1.2 crore citizens to be vaccinated ahead of the third wave.However, the complete vaccination with two doses may take much longer for Telangana. It is likely that the entire process will go up to January as those taking their jabs in October and November would be due in January.

Experts note that ahead of winter months and ahead of festivities like Dusshera the entire adult population must be vaccinated with both doses at least by 70 per cent to avoid fatalities in the next Covid-19 wave. Experts note that incentivising vaccination should achieve complete immunity. “Many in rural areas and in labour groups are apprehensive about the vaccine as it induces fever and leads to loss of job for a day. Coming up with some incentive will reap most benefits,” said Dr GVS Murthy, Director Public Health Foundation of India.

TS records 241 new cases of Covid, 2 deaths

Telangana detected 241 cases of Covid-19 on Friday from 52,943 test samples. The State’s active case tally is at 5,223. On the same day, 298 individuals recovered. Meanwhile, the highest number of cases, 68, was reported in the GHMC limits. Karimnagar and Nalgonda recorded 23 and 16 cases respectively. Two individuals died of Covid-19, taking the toll to 3,902.