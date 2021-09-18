STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana’s primary healthcare centres ranked best in quality

The State’s PHCs was ranked first alongside those of Manipur and Haryana, whereas its UPHCs came second along with those of Mizoram and Haryana. 

Published: 18th September 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

A technician counting the rapid tests done at an UPHC in Hyderabad. (File Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s primary healthcare system won awards in two categories for meeting the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). The State’s PHCs was ranked first alongside those of Manipur and Haryana, whereas its UPHCs came second along with those of Mizoram and Haryana. The State was honoured by Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya, on World Patient Safety Day. The State will receive a financial incentive of Rs 3 lakh per annum for three years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana PHC
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp