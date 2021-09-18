Telangana’s primary healthcare centres ranked best in quality

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s primary healthcare system won awards in two categories for meeting the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS). The State’s PHCs was ranked first alongside those of Manipur and Haryana, whereas its UPHCs came second along with those of Mizoram and Haryana. The State was honoured by Union Health Mansukh Mandaviya, on World Patient Safety Day. The State will receive a financial incentive of Rs 3 lakh per annum for three years.