STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Y chromosome plays vital role in evolution, finds CCMB

The new study is crucial, as generally, the DNA sequences on the Y chromosome are by and large present in multiple copies and very few of them code for proteins.

Published: 18th September 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

DNA, Genes

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A study conducted by the CSIR-CCMB has given fresh insights into the role played by the Y chromosome in the DNA. The study done by a team of researchers headed by Professor Rachel Jesudasan, Advisor (Research) at the Department Genetics of Osmania University, throws light on novel regulatory functions of the Y chromosome. Published in BMC Biology, the research suggests that beyond determining the gender of a person, the Y chromosome also regulates genes on other chromosomes involved in male reproduction. 

According to scientists from the CCMB, the Y chromosome is known to be the male-determining chromosome. It is smaller in comparison to the X chromosome - its partner. It was not known to have any function except sex determination.

“Our previous studies had shown that sex and species-specific repeats on the Y chromosome regulate a reproductively important protein-coding RNA transcribed from chromosome number 1. Along with this study, there are reports of interaction between the Y chromosome and other chromosomes. Thus, consolidating the two studies, we see a more pervasive regulation of genes associated with reproduction by the Y chromosome,” said Prof Jesudasan.

“As the species evolve, these repeats also co-evolve. Gradually, they are no longer able to regulate the reproduction of the species. Thus, it appears that these repeats are at the fulcrum of species identity and evolution,” she added.

The new study is crucial, as generally, the DNA sequences on the Y chromosome are by and large present in multiple copies and very few of them code for proteins. Given no obvious function, most parts of DNA of Y chromosome were considered junk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Y CHromosone DNA CCMB
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp