BJP & TRS are hand-in-glove, claims Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS and BJP were in collusion in rendering injustice to Telangana. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, September 18, 2021, Revanth said he had submitted a letter to the CBI to probe corruption charges against the TRS.

“Though I sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appointment during his visit to the State on Friday, he did not give me one,” Revanth said. He wondered why BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay and Dharmapuri Arvind had failed to lodge a complaint against TRS government with Shah. Reiterating his allegations made in Gajwel meeting with regard to the drugs case, Revanth challenged TRS working president KT Rama Rao to come for a drug test.

“Let KTR and former MP Konda Vishveshwar Reddy come to the Martyrs’ Memorial in the city on Monday at 12 noon for a drug test. I too will give my samples along with them. Leaders ought to be a role model for the youth,” Revanth said. He demanded that the State government take the help of Central investigative agencies to probe the drugs case. The TPCC chief alleged that the KCR government had failed to implement SC, ST sub-plan and distribute three acres of land to SCs. The success of his Gajwel meeting was a message to KCR that he would be confined to his farmhouse permanently, said Revanth.