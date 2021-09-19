STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dictator TRS chief cares only about his kin: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the party would come to power in the State in 2023.

Published: 19th September 2021

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had forgotten about all the assurances he had made during the Telangana Statehood movement, BJP leader and Union Minister of State Bhagawanth Khuba said that KCR had cheated all the backward communities of the State. “He has forgotten about Bangaru Telangana,” Khuba said. He was addressing a public meeting as part of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in Yellareddy on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

latter’s Praja Sangrama Yatra in Yellareddy Assembly constituency on Saturday

“The TRS is pally with the MIM and is merely playing appeasement politics. Mind you, KCR is a dictator and only cares about the welfare of his family. The BJP wants to expose this, and the Praja Sangrama Yatra is a step towards the same,” the MoS said.

“The BJP is concerned about the issues of the common man. Even within the party, we make sure that ordinary workers are given responsibilities,” he added. Taking a potshot at the Chief Minister, Khuba said that KCR was holed up in his farmhouse, while farmers of the State were resorting to suicide due to crop loss. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar said that the party would come to power in the State in 2023.

