STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers in Telangana's Karimnagar bid adieu to chemical fertilisers

By spreading awareness among ryots, the officials have managed to successfully bring down the use of chemical fertilisers in paddy cultivation, while keeping the production unaffected.

Published: 19th September 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Tractor, Village

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) V Sridhar says that the use of chemical fertilisers has come down significantly in Karimnagar, in the last four years. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Thanks to the sustained efforts of Agriculture Department officials, scientists and experts, paddy farmers in Karimnagar have started getting a good yield. By spreading awareness among ryots, the officials have managed to successfully bring down the use of chemical fertilisers in paddy cultivation, while keeping the production unaffected. The agriculture scientists and PACS’ focused mainly on improving paddy cultivation at mandal-levels. 

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) V Sridhar says that the use of chemical fertilisers has come down significantly in Karimnagar, in the last four years. “When compared to the quantity of urea, DAP and MoP the ryots had used in 2019, statistics for 2020 show that they reduced it by many folds.

While the farmers used 73,044 MT of urea in 2019, the consumption of it in 2020 was just 34,848 MT. While about 37,345 MT of DAP was used in 2019, it came down to just 6,616 MT in 2020. We are now focused on encouraging the ryots to utilise green manure such as Dhaincha (Jeelugu),” Sridhar adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Agriculture Department District Agriculture Officer DAO V Sridhar Karimnagar farmers
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp