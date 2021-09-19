Farmers in Telangana's Karimnagar bid adieu to chemical fertilisers

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Thanks to the sustained efforts of Agriculture Department officials, scientists and experts, paddy farmers in Karimnagar have started getting a good yield. By spreading awareness among ryots, the officials have managed to successfully bring down the use of chemical fertilisers in paddy cultivation, while keeping the production unaffected. The agriculture scientists and PACS’ focused mainly on improving paddy cultivation at mandal-levels.

District Agriculture Officer (DAO) V Sridhar says that the use of chemical fertilisers has come down significantly in Karimnagar, in the last four years. “When compared to the quantity of urea, DAP and MoP the ryots had used in 2019, statistics for 2020 show that they reduced it by many folds.

While the farmers used 73,044 MT of urea in 2019, the consumption of it in 2020 was just 34,848 MT. While about 37,345 MT of DAP was used in 2019, it came down to just 6,616 MT in 2020. We are now focused on encouraging the ryots to utilise green manure such as Dhaincha (Jeelugu),” Sridhar adds.