Hyderabad rape case: Witness seems to be giving evasive answers, says Inquiry Commission

The witness was taking an unduly long time to answer the questions and at times, didn’t stick to his version which he had replied in response to earlier questions, the Commission pointed out.

Published: 19th September 2021 09:08 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In a rare occurrence, taking a serious note of Farooqnagar Tahsildar J Pandu’s response to the queries, the Inquiry Commission took note of his ‘demeanour’ stating that he appeared to be giving evasive answers. This is the first time that the Commission has taken note of such a thing during the proceedings. “This witness appeared to be giving evasive answers even when questions were translated in Telugu. Very strangely, each question was required to be translated in Telugu to this Gazetted officer working as a Tahsildar,” the Commission said.

The witness was taking an unduly long time to answer the questions and at times, didn’t stick to his version which he had replied in response to earlier questions, the Commission pointed out. Further, the Commission recorded that the witness, being a graduate and despite being a Gazetted officer holding the responsible post, claims that he was not familiar with English, the Commission said.

