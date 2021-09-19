STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Meet the farmer pioneering the organic farming wave in Telangana

Hyderabad-based farmer Subrahmanyam Raju provides guidance to farmers in all matters pertaining to organic farming and has helped many make the switch to sustainable farming methods.

Published: 19th September 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Subrahmanyam Raju.

Subrahmanyam Raju.

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The concept of organic farming may be alien to parts of Telangana, but Hyderabad-based farmer Subrahmanyam Raju is changing the status quo one seed at a time. An expert at converting alkaline lands into fully fertile ones, Raju provides guidance to farmers in all matters pertaining to organic farming and has helped many make the switch to sustainable farming methods. He has successfully carried out experiments of growing crops in alkaline lands at Vikarabad, Raichur and Nellore. Alkaline lands are not exactly conducive to agriculture production due to their low infiltration properties.

This leads to rainwater stagnation, which in turn, makes cultivation difficult. But this has not been a deterrent for Raju, who works extensively with such soils. The 60-year-old hails from an agricultural family residing in a village of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh. Raju was acclimatised to the traditional agricultural practices when he was a kid and these methods eventually helped him turn 150 acres of alkaline soil into high-yielding organic farms. Raju was trained in organic and ecological engineering practices at the National Institute of Plant Health Management, Hyderabad.

“I have performed many experiments and introduced new methods for plant nutrition and treatment in alkaline, acidic and saline soils. Pest management with homeopathy, leaf decoctions, use of silica and micro-organisms in paddy with barnyard (millet) are done to control weeds in organic fields,” he said. He pointed out that many farmers were unhappy with their alkaline lands. “I am creating awareness among farmers about land conservation and environmental protection and the means to convert such soil into fertile lands,” Raju said. Raju’s unique methods have yielded good results especially in sugarcane. At Gingurthy, Momminipeta, Kamareddy and Bodhan, tonnes of sugarcane are being grown organically.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subrahmanyam Raju Organic farming Telangana Hyderabad National Institute of Plant Health Management Alkaline land farming Sustainable farming India
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp