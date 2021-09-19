Telangana government's digital media chief bags Chanakya Award for the second time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dileep Konatham, the Director of Digital Media for the Telangana government, has received the Public Relations Council of India’s Chanakya Award for the second time in a row for the exceptional work done by the State’s digital media wing.

The award was presented by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday, at the 15th PRCI Global Communications Conclave held in Goa. Dileep was also the recipient of the same award in 2020. Dileep has been working in the intersection of technology and content for the past two decades. He played an active part in the Telangana Statehood movement.