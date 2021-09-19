Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assures Kitex Group of all possible assistance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured Kitex Group of all necessary assistance from the State, after the textile firm signed an MoU with the State government to set up two units by investing Rs 2,400 crore, here on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Rama Rao assured assistance in terms of prompt land allotment, adequate infrastructure development, installation of common effluent treatment plant and offering competitive incentives. He also hoped the company would have world-class facilities, including a creche facility, for workers at their factories. Managing Director of Kitex Group Sabu Jacob, in his address, gave all credit to Rama Rao, saying the Minister was not only proactive in getting Kitex to invest in the State but also very keen on generating employment in Telangana, which showed his commitment to the State and its people.

“When we decided to withdraw our Rs 3,500 crore investment from Kerala and were looking for an alternative location, I received calls from all the States in India and from abroad, urging me to establish our units there. But it was only because of KTR that I was convinced to invest in Telangana,” he said.

The MD assured that the 22,000 workers of Kitex in the State would be covered under the provident fund, social security and ESI health scheme. In addition to this, a highly subsidised food security market would also be set up on their factories’ premises to ensure the well-being of the families of workers, he added. On the occasion, Sabu Jacob donated 1,50,000 PPE Kits worth Rs 6 crore to Telangana.