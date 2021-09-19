Telangana State Innovation Cell invites applications for 3-day Hackathon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts Amherst- Data Analytics and Computational Social Sciences (UMassDACSS), is organising a three-day ‘Data for Social Good-Hackathon’ from September 28 till October 1.

Students can apply for the Hackathon here by September 20, 2021. The size of the team can vary from one person to a maximum of four people and students from both STEM and Social Sciences fields across the country are asked to apply. The hackathon is focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is divided into two tracks.

While one track will analyse the performance of Telangana State across the 17 SDGs, the second track will allow students to choose one of the shortlisted SDGs and analyse the given data sets. The winning teams will get an opportunity to present their findings at the Annual UMASS Homecoming Research Symposium and would have their work featured on the DACSS research website.

The winning teams will also get to submit their findings to the relevant departments of the State government.

“As the student community plays a huge role in addressing social problems, programs aiming to inculcate social innovation perspectives among them are crucial in the current times. This hackathon will act as a testimony to enable students to use technology for social good,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department.

Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer for Telangana, stated that the Hackathon would engage the students from across India and provide them with an international platform to showcase their research.