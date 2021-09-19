Telangana's Medar community celebrates World Bamboo Day

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Scores of people belonging to Medar community celebrated World Bamboo Day in the Nirmal district, on Saturday, September 18, 2021. On the occasion, they displayed various artifacts produced using bamboo. Speaking to Express, Ure Rajesh, a member of the Medar community who lives in Lingapur village under Kadam mandal, said that the people are yet to realise the benefits of using bamboo products that are environment-friendly.

“By using bamboo products, instead of plastic ones, we will be able to bring down pollution significantly. It will also help us spread awareness on the culture and traditions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Rajesh said and demanded that the State government allow people to freely procure bamboo from forests, instead of putting restrictions on entry into jungles.

September 18 has been observed as World Bamboo Day since 2009 to increase awareness on bamboo globally. Bamboos grow on both plain and forest lands without having to apply pesticides. In Telangana, bamboos are widely used by people belonging to Kolam tribe to make artifact.

Though Kolams have also been trying to sell their products in the market, they have not been able to get proper access to the market. As the erstwhile district has a good bamboo wealth, the Kolams are now requesting the authorities to help them get proper access to markets.