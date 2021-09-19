STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Medar community celebrates World Bamboo Day

September 18 has been observed as World Bamboo Day since 2009 to increase awareness on bamboo globally. 

Published: 19th September 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bamboo

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Scores of people belonging to Medar community celebrated World Bamboo Day in the Nirmal district, on Saturday, September 18, 2021. On the occasion, they displayed various artifacts produced using bamboo. Speaking to Express, Ure Rajesh, a member of the Medar community who lives in Lingapur village under Kadam mandal, said that the people are yet to realise the benefits of using bamboo products that are environment-friendly. 

“By using bamboo products, instead of plastic ones, we will be able to bring down pollution significantly. It will also help us spread awareness on the culture and traditions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Rajesh said and demanded that the State government allow people to freely procure bamboo from forests, instead of putting restrictions on entry into jungles.

September 18 has been observed as World Bamboo Day since 2009 to increase awareness on bamboo globally. Bamboos grow on both plain and forest lands without having to apply pesticides. In Telangana, bamboos are widely used by people belonging to Kolam tribe to make artifact.

Though Kolams have also been trying to sell their products in the market, they have not been able to get proper access to the market. As the erstwhile district has a good bamboo wealth, the Kolams are now requesting the authorities to help them get proper access to markets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medar community World Bamboo Day Lingapur village Nirmal district Kolam tribe
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp