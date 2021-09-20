STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

All-party meet resolves to make Bharat Bandh a success

TPCC and Left parties decide to form committees at the Parliamentary constituency-level; Revanth urges all Opposition leaders to support farmers’ agitation

Published: 20th September 2021 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy speaks at an all-party meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ WARANGAL: The all-party meeting convened by the TPCC, which saw the participation of Left parties and TJS leader Prof Kodandaram, resolved to support the upcoming farmers’ protests, including the Maha Dharna on September 22, Bharat Bandh on September 27 and Rasta Roko on October 5, on Sunday. The parties have decided that they would form committees at the Parliamentary constituency-level to make the proposed nationwide Bharat Bandh a success.

The meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan was attended by CPI State secretary Chada Venkata Reddy, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and several other leaders and was chaired by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Revanth said that an all-party Maha Dharna addressing farmers’ issues would be organised at Indira Park on September 22. He hoped that all political parties came together to make the Bharat Bandh a success. “Leaders and cadre of all Opposition parties in every constituency must be out on the road on September 27 to register their protest,” he said.

As part of the protest programmes, all-party delegations would submit joint representations to the District Collectors on September 30, seeking redressal of problems faced by the farmers. A ‘Podu Rasta Roko’ from Adilabad to Aswaraopet (400 km) will also be organised on October 5.

Maoist party announces support for Bharat Bandh

CPI (Maoist) Central Committee announced support to the Bharath Bandh scheduled to be held on September 27. In a press statement, the Maoist Central Committee spokesperson Abhay said that the party would wholeheartedly support the bandh call given by the farmers.  

The party condemned the Yogi Adityanath-government for foiling the BKU’s Kisan Maha Panchayat, which was supposed to be held at Muzaffarnagar on September 5. “Hindutva forces are instigating religious riots  in UP and are trying to foil the farmers’ agitation. The Maoist party will always support the farmers,” Abhay said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Telangana Telangana all party meet
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp