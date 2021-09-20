Narrow escape for Jagtial municipal chief, three others as boat capsizes

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani and three others including a councillor had a narrow escape after they fell into a water tank from a boat on the outskirts of Jagtial town on Sunday. The four of them were rescued by expert swimmers.

Sravani and three others were transporting a Ganesha idol on a bamboo boat on the Chinthakunta tank to monitor the idol immersion programme. After moving for some distance, the boat tilted to one side as it became unbalanced due to the heavy weight of the idol, and capsized, causing the four passengers to fall into the tank. Expert swimmers then rescued them and helped them board another boat.

The swimmers said that the boat had capsized as the idol and the four persons had moved towards one side of the raft, causing an imbalance of weight. After the four persons were rescued, the idol immersion programme continued at the tank.

After the recent heavy rains, the tank is brimming with water. In the wake of the incident, the police began to allow only two persons accompanied by expert swimmers on each bamboo boat entering the tank. The municipal chairperson said last year, though the same boats were used in the tank, there had been no accident, and termed Sunday’s accident as unexpected and unfortunate.

Post mishap, cops impose restrictions

