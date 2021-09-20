STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Narrow escape for Jagtial municipal chief, three others as boat capsizes

Sravani and three others were transporting a Ganesha idol on a bamboo boat on the Chinthakunta tank to monitor the idol immersion programme.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Expert swimmers rescue Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani and others from drowning, on Sunday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial municipal chairperson Boga Sravani and three others including a councillor had a narrow escape after they fell into a water tank from a boat on the outskirts of Jagtial town on Sunday. The four of them were rescued by expert swimmers.

Sravani and three others were transporting a Ganesha idol on a bamboo boat on the Chinthakunta tank to monitor the idol immersion programme. After moving for some distance, the boat tilted to one side as it became unbalanced due to the heavy weight of the idol, and capsized, causing the four passengers to fall into the tank. Expert swimmers then rescued them and helped them board another boat.

The swimmers said that the boat had capsized as the idol and the four persons had moved towards one side of the raft, causing an imbalance of weight. After the four persons were rescued, the idol immersion programme continued at the tank.

After the recent heavy rains, the tank is brimming with water. In the wake of the incident, the police began to allow only two persons accompanied by expert swimmers on each bamboo boat entering the tank. The municipal chairperson said last year, though the same boats were used in the tank, there had been no accident, and termed Sunday’s accident as unexpected and unfortunate.

Post mishap, cops impose restrictions

After the recent heavy rains, the tank, located on the outskirts of Jagtial town, has been brimming with water. In the wake of the incident, the police began to allow only two persons accompanied by expert swimmers on each bamboo boat entering the tank

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagtial Telangana
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp