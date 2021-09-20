STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine killed in separate mishaps in Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool

In Nalgonda, one accident led to another as a result a total of five people died.

Accident

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/NAGARKURNOOL: Nine people, including a couple, died in separate accidents in Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts on Sunday. While five were killed in Nalgonda, four died in Nagarkurnool district.

In Nalgonda, one accident led to another as a result a total of five people died. The first incident occurred at Mutyalammagudi village of Kattangur mandal on Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway when a couple — Kadiri Gopal, 32, and his wife Rachana, 28 — along with their five-year-old daughter Riyanshi was travelling in their friend’s car to Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh.  

Prashanth, who was at the steering, tried to over take a car from the left side but after noticing a vehicle transporting goods in front, he pulled the vehicle to the right. In the process, the left portion of the car hit the rear of the transport vehicle and then the car hit the divider. As the car was at high speed, it turned spun around multiple times, went off the road towards left and crashed into a roadside tree. While Gopal and Prashanth died on the spot, Rachana succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment. Riyanshi who survived the crash is under treatment in a nearby hospital.

Before the road is cleared for traffic, another tragedy occurred at the same spot. A car, which was heading towards Suryapet, rammed a truck stationed at the spot. Shiva Kumar and Vinay, both from Hayathnagar in Hyderabad, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, three women passengers and an auto driver were killed in an accident at Maddigonda in Nagarkurnool district. The incident occurred when an RTC bus belonging to Devarakonda depot hit the auto rickshaw. Two others sustained injuries in the mishap. According to police, the victims were residents of Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district.

