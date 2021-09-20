No chance of a BJP-TRS alliance: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party would never prefer being in an alliance with the TRS in the State. He was confident that the BJP would win the 2023 Assembly elections by contesting alone.

Sanjay Kumar was addressing a gathering at Lingampet in Kamareddy district as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday. He visited a few government hospitals in the area and felicitated several Health Department staff who have been administering vaccinations to citizens.

“Some TRS leaders are running a campaign based on false claims. They are predicting a BJP-TRS alliance, but it will not happen,” Sanjay Kumar said. He added that TRS government had turned a blind eye to the development of Yellareddy Assembly constituency and that officials had not resolved any problems faced by the residents of the segment.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar claims that the State GDP has gone up. If that is the case, then how come there are still so many unemployed youth here,” the MP asked. “KCR only cares about the jobs of his family,” he added.