STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No chance of a BJP-TRS alliance: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Sanjay Kumar was addressing a gathering at Lingampet in Kamareddy district as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday.

Published: 20th September 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar waves at supporters during his Praja Sangrama Yatra, in Lingampet mandal on Sunday

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that his party would never prefer being in an alliance with the TRS in the State. He was confident that the BJP would win the 2023 Assembly elections by contesting alone.

Sanjay Kumar was addressing a gathering at Lingampet in Kamareddy district as part of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday. He visited a few government hospitals in the area and felicitated several Health Department staff who have been administering vaccinations to citizens.

“Some TRS leaders are running a campaign based on false claims. They are predicting a BJP-TRS alliance, but it will not happen,” Sanjay Kumar said. He added that TRS government had turned a blind eye to the development of Yellareddy Assembly constituency and that officials had not resolved any problems faced by the residents of the segment.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar claims that the State GDP has gone up. If that is the case, then how come there are still so many unemployed youth here,” the MP asked. “KCR only cares about the jobs of his family,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP TRS Bandi Sanjay Kumar
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp